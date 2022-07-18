The President removed the Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and the head of the SSU Ivan Bakanov. They will be replaced by Oleksiy Symonenko and Vasyl Malyuk. Who are they? ― short biographies

The unofficial reason for Venediktovaʼs suspension, according to Babel, is strained relations with the Presidentʼs Office. Babelʼs interlocutors in Servant of the People, pro-presidential and the most influential political party, and the leadership of the parliament have been talking about her possible dismissal since the beginning of June. Among the reasons — Venediktova poorly organized work on the investigation of war crimes committed by Russians in Ukraine, collection of evidences was not very effective. Also, investigations of cases against ex-president Petro Poroshenko, Putinʼs godfather Viktor Medvedchuk, and others, was slow.

Iryna Venediktova

The situation with Bakanov is even more complicated. Talks about his possible dismissal also began at the beginning of last month. At the end of June, Politico reported this with reference to four officials close to Zelensky and one Western diplomat who advised the authorities on SSU reform. According to Politico, the Office of the President was not satisfied with Bakanovʼs management skills. In addition, OP did not approve the actions of key SSU officials at the beginning of the large-scale invasion. Politico cited the example of the former head of the Kherson SSU department, General Serhiy Kryvoruchko, who, according to the Ukrainian authorities, ordered officers to evacuate from the city during the Russian assault, contrary to Zelenskyʼs order. Also, his assistant, Colonel Igor Sadokhin, who, according to the Ukrainian authorities, gave the Russians the location of minefields and guided their aircraft. And the former head of internal security of the SSU Andriy Naumov, who left Ukraine a few hours before the large-scale invasion started. Later he was detained in Serbia. Zelensky called Naumov and Kryvoruchko traitors and stripped them of their ranks. At the end of June, Zelensky commented on the possible dismissal of Bakanov: "First of all, if I wanted to dismiss him, I would have already did this, and secondly, we are conducting an inspection of all law enforcement agencies now. Specifically because of the fact that on February 24 there was a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation on our land," he said, adding that some representatives of law enforcement agencies "went somewhere instead of being in their place" after the beginning of the attack.

Ivan Bakanov

Naumov was close to Ivan Bakanov. On the eve of Bakanovʼs dismissal, the State Bureau of Investigation, together with the SSU, detained the former head of the Crimean SSU branch, Oleg Kulinich, who, according to law enforcement officers, also cooperated with the Russians and disclosed information to them. ZN.ua, citing sources, reported that Kulinich was considered an "officer on special assignments" and enjoyed Bakanovʼs trust. All this, according to Babelʼs sources, was the impetus for the removal of the head of the SSU.

Acting Prosecutor General — Venediktovaʼs deputy Oleksiy Symonenko

Simonenko is almost 45 years old. He was born in Chuguyiv, Kharkiv oblast.

Symonenko graduated from the Yaroslav the Wise National Law Academy with a degree in law in 1998. At the same time, he got a job at the Kyiv Prosecutorʼs office. At first, he worked in the district prosecutorʼs office of Vatutinsky district (now Desnyansky), and then in Obolonsky district, where he rose to the position of senior investigator of the prosecutorʼs office.

In 2006, Symonenko moved to work at the Prosecutorʼs Office of Kyiv Oblast. He served there for four years and became the head of the department of supervision of the investigation of criminal cases by investigators of the Prosecutorʼs Office of Kyiv Oblast.

Oleksiy Symonenko

In 2010, the presidential elections were held, in which Viktor Yanukovych won. In the first months of his presidency, he changed heads in various government bodies — in May 2010, Valery Khoroshkovskyi became the head of the SSU. In the same month, Symonenko also joined the SSU. Already in 2011, at the request of Khoroshkovskyi, Symonenko received the title of "honored lawyer of Ukraine". The decree was signed by Yanukovych. In addition, Khoroshkovskyi prematurely gave Symonenko a military rank and awarded him three medals. It is not known exactly what positions Symonenko worked in. But he was definitely the first deputy head of the main investigative department of the SSU. He resigned from the service in March 2019.

In January 2020, Symonenko tried to get into the State Bureau of Investigation. He submitted documents for participation in the competition for the position of deputy director when Iryna Venediktova was temporarily acting as the director of the SBI. However, Symonenkoʼs didnʼt pass the competition. Within a few months, in March 2020, after the appointment of Venediktova as Prosecutor General, Symonenko became her deputy. He oversaw the investigation into the murder of journalist Pavlo Sheremet, as well as the investigation into the case of the killing of the activist Kateryna Handzyuk. In December 2021, he signed the indictment against former President Petro Poroshenko in the so-called coal case (read more about it here and here, in Ukrainian). Poroshenko is charged with treason and facilitating the activities of terrorist organizations.