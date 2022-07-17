The president suspended the Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and fired the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov

On the website of the President of Ukraine, two decrees appeared — on the removal of the Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and the dismissal of the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov.

Bakanov was removed from the duties of the head of the Security Service of Ukraine in accordance with Article 47 of the Disciplinary Statute of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This article states the following: non-performance (improper performance) of official duties, which led to human casualties or other serious consequences or created a threat of such consequences, is a reason for removing such a serviceman from the performance of official duties.

Venediktova was suspended in accordance with the second part of Article 11 of the Law "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law".

Oleksiy Symonenko was appointed acting prosecutor general.