Latvia provides Ukraine with €430,000 to combat the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovskaya HPP. Previously, the Latvian government had already allocated €200,000

The Latvian government has agreed to provide Ukraine with additional humanitarian aid worth almost €433,000, LSM writes. Money will be allocated from the State budget for unforeseen expenses.

To overcome the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP, Latvia will send to Ukraine electric generators, compressors, pumping stations, life jackets, sleeping bags, pipes, motor pumps, diving gloves, boots, ATVs, and other equipment. Transportation costs are estimated at €20,000.

Last week, the Latvian government approved €200,000 in emergency aid to Ukraine to deal with the environmental and humanitarian crisis caused by the explosion of the Nova Kakhovka dam.