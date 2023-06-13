Latvia provides Ukraine with €430,000 to combat the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovskaya HPP. Previously, the Latvian government had already allocated €200,000

The Latvian government has agreed to provide Ukraine with additional humanitarian aid worth almost €433,000, LSM writes. Money will be allocated from the State budget for unforeseen expenses.
To overcome the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP, Latvia will send to Ukraine electric generators, compressors, pumping stations, life jackets, sleeping bags, pipes, motor pumps, diving gloves, boots, ATVs, and other equipment. Transportation costs are estimated at €20,000.
Last week, the Latvian government approved €200,000 in emergency aid to Ukraine to deal with the environmental and humanitarian crisis caused by the explosion of the Nova Kakhovka dam.
- On the night of June 6, Russia blew up the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region. Due to the breach of the dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat; it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea and to destroy part of the settlements and the biosphere. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink. According to preliminary information, 10 people died, 42 people are considered missing.
- On the right bank of the Dnirpo, 16,000 people found themselves in a critical flooding zone, and an evacuation was announced in the region. The situation is worse on the occupied left bank. The Russians do not allow the UN to go there.
- Reconstruction of the Kakhovka HPP will cost up to one billion dollars and will last five years. The UN and the European Union will provide humanitarian assistance to victims of the destruction of the dam. The White House said that it will not leave it at that and would help Ukraine, and Ukraine will also receive help from the NATO Disaster Response Center.
- The estimated amount of damage to the environment due to Russiaʼs detonation of the Kakhovka HPP already exceeds 55 billion hryvnias.