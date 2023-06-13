Russia did not give the UN a security guarantee for crossing the front line to the left bank of the Kherson region

Russia did not provide the United Nations (UN) with security guarantees for crossing the front line to the left bank of the Dnipro River, in particular to Oleshky.

This is stated in the statement of the organization dated June 13.

These safeguards are necessary for the safety of the UN team and not to create additional risks for the people they are going to help.

The United Nations stated it had boats, supplies and personnel ready to go, and would continue to provide aid in the unoccupied territories.