Russia did not give the UN a security guarantee for crossing the front line to the left bank of the Kherson region

Russia did not provide the United Nations (UN) with security guarantees for crossing the front line to the left bank of the Dnipro River, in particular to Oleshky.
This is stated in the statement of the organization dated June 13.
These safeguards are necessary for the safety of the UN team and not to create additional risks for the people they are going to help.
The United Nations stated it had boats, supplies and personnel ready to go, and would continue to provide aid in the unoccupied territories.
- On June 8, the United Nations informed that it would form groups in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson that would go to the occupied territories affected by the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP. UN units will go to the temporarily occupied territories as soon as Russia provides access and security guarantees.
- On June 10, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky criticized international organizations: "When international organizations, which are supposed to protect life on a global scale, do not even have time to form and send a rescue mission to the occupied territory in a week, when some world actors do not dare to come out even with clear and strong statements, who would condemn this next Russian war crime, terrorists are simply fueled by this weakness of the world, this indifference — it encourages them." In an interview with the German newspaper Bild, Zelensky stated that international organizations do not go to the affected territories, "because this is not their mandate."