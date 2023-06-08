Blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP: the UN will form groups to go to the occupied territories

The United Nations (UN) will form groups in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson that will go to the affected occupied territories affected by the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP.
This was discussed by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and the coordinator of the UN system in Ukraine Denise Brown during the meeting.
Kuleba assured the UN that Ukraine provides it with all security guarantees for humanitarian operations in the entire affected area.
The UN units will go to the temporarily occupied territories from the territory of Ukraine, under the control of the government, as soon as Russia provides access to the flooded areas and security guarantees. Currently, the United Nations is waiting for these steps from Russia.
- On the night of June 6, Russia blew up the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region. Due to the breach of the dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the settlements and the biosphere. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink.
- On the right bank of the Dnipro River, 16 000 people were in the critical flooding zone, evacuation was announced in the region. The situation is worse on the occupied left bank. As of the morning of June 8, the average level of flooding in the Kherson region is 5.61 meters.
- Reconstruction of the Kakhovka HPP will cost up to one billion dollars and will last five years. The UN and the European Union will provide humanitarian assistance to victims of the destruction of the dam. The White House stated that it will not leave it and will help Ukraine.
- On June 8, it became known about the first casualty in the Mykolaiv region — a 53-year-old man from the village of Vasylivka, who refused to evacuate yesterday.