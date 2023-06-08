Blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP: the UN will form groups to go to the occupied territories

The United Nations (UN) will form groups in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson that will go to the affected occupied territories affected by the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP.

This was discussed by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and the coordinator of the UN system in Ukraine Denise Brown during the meeting.

Kuleba assured the UN that Ukraine provides it with all security guarantees for humanitarian operations in the entire affected area.

The UN units will go to the temporarily occupied territories from the territory of Ukraine, under the control of the government, as soon as Russia provides access to the flooded areas and security guarantees. Currently, the United Nations is waiting for these steps from Russia.