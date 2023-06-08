The average level of flooding is 5.61 meters in the Kherson region

In the morning, the average level of flooding in the Kherson region is 5.61 meters.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin in the morning of June 8.

600 square kilometers of the region are under water, of which 32% is on the right bank, 68% is on the left.

Evacuation from flooded areas continues. As of the morning of June 8, it was possible to evacuate 1 999 people, most of them from the Korabel district — 1 495 people.