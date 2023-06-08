The average level of flooding is 5.61 meters in the Kherson region

In the morning, the average level of flooding in the Kherson region is 5.61 meters.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin in the morning of June 8.
600 square kilometers of the region are under water, of which 32% is on the right bank, 68% is on the left.
Evacuation from flooded areas continues. As of the morning of June 8, it was possible to evacuate 1 999 people, most of them from the Korabel district — 1 495 people.
- On the night of June 6, the dam of the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region was breached. Ukraine accused Russia of undermining the hydroelectric power station, and the occupying authorities of the Kherson region announced that the hydroelectric power station had been "fired". Due to the breach of the Kakhovka HPP dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the population centers and the biosphere. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink.
- On the right bank of the Dnipro River, 16 000 people were in the critical flooding zone, evacuation was announced in the region. After the detonation of the hydroelectric power station, the zoo in Nova Kakhovka was flooded, almost all the animals died.
- Reconstruction of Kakhovka HPP will cost up to one billion dollars and will last five years. The UN and the European Union will provide humanitarian assistance to victims of the destruction of the dam. The White House said that it will not leave it and will help Ukraine.