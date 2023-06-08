In the Mykolaiv region, a person died due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP dam

In the Mykolaiv region, the information about the death of a person after the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP dam was confirmed.

This was reported by the head of the regional department of the National Police Serhiy Shaikhet.

"Due to the detonation by the occupiers of the Kakhovka HPP, the territories of the Snihurivka, Shyrokivka and Horokhiv communities in the Mykolaiv region were flooded. We currently have one victim — a 53-year-old man from the village of Vasylivka, who refused to evacuate yesterday," Shaikhet wrote.

He assured that the local police are working in an intensified mode and are looking for people who need help, and also urged not to neglect the opportunity to evacuate to safe areas.