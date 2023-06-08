In the Mykolaiv region, a person died due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP dam

In the Mykolaiv region, the information about the death of a person after the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP dam was confirmed.
This was reported by the head of the regional department of the National Police Serhiy Shaikhet.
"Due to the detonation by the occupiers of the Kakhovka HPP, the territories of the Snihurivka, Shyrokivka and Horokhiv communities in the Mykolaiv region were flooded. We currently have one victim — a 53-year-old man from the village of Vasylivka, who refused to evacuate yesterday," Shaikhet wrote.
He assured that the local police are working in an intensified mode and are looking for people who need help, and also urged not to neglect the opportunity to evacuate to safe areas.
- On the night of June 6, Russia blew up the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region. Due to the breach of the dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the settlements and the biosphere. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink.
- On the right bank of the Dnipro River, 16 000 people were in the critical flooding zone, evacuation was announced in the region. After the detonation of the hydroelectric power station, the zoo in Nova Kakhovka was flooded, almost all the animals died. The situation is worse on the occupied left bank. As of the morning of June 8, the average level of flooding in the Kherson region is 5.61 meters.
- Reconstruction of Kakhovka HPP will cost up to one billion dollars and will last five years. The UN and the European Union will provide humanitarian assistance to victims of the destruction of the dam. The White House stated that it will not leave it and will help Ukraine.