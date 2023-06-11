Ministry of Internal Affairs: One more person died due to the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region. 35 are considered missing

One more person died in the Kherson region due to Russians blowing up the Kakhovka HPP, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported.
As of 1:00 p.m. on June 11, 46 settlements were actually flooded in the Kherson region, of which: 32 (3,821 houses) were in the territory controlled by Ukraine, 14 — in the temporarily occupied territory.
2,718 people were evacuated in the region, including 190 children. Five people died. 35 are considered missing, including seven children.
In the region, the area of flooded territories decreased by almost half, the Kherson Regional State Administration reports.
The flood level is 4.07 meters. Little by little, the roads between the villages are being drained, but not all of them are still usable. During Saturday, the water went away from three villages of Beryslav district — Mykolaivka, Lviv and Olhivka.
In the Mykolaiv region, 31 settlements were flooded. 982 people were evacuated from there, including 167 children. One man died.
In Dnipropetrovsk region, almost 162,000 subscribers in 34 settlements have no water supply. Potable and technical water is delivered there.
- On the night of June 6, Russia blew up the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region. Due to the breach of the dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the settlements and the biosphere. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink.
- Reconstruction of Kakhovka HPP will cost up to one billion dollars and will last five years. The UN and the European Union will provide humanitarian assistance to victims of the destruction of the dam. The White House said that it would not leave it at that and will help Ukraine, and Ukraine will also receive help from the NATO Disaster Response Center.
- The estimated amount of damage to the environment due to Russiaʼs detonation of the Kakhovka HPP already amounts to more than 55 billion hryvnias.
- Now the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir continues to decrease. As of 8 a.m. on June 11, the level of the Kakhov reservoir in the Nikopol area is 9.35 m. The water level dropped by more than a meter during the day, and by more than 7 meters since the hydroelectric power plant was blown up.