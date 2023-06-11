Ministry of Internal Affairs: One more person died due to the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region. 35 are considered missing

One more person died in the Kherson region due to Russians blowing up the Kakhovka HPP, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported.

As of 1:00 p.m. on June 11, 46 settlements were actually flooded in the Kherson region, of which: 32 (3,821 houses) were in the territory controlled by Ukraine, 14 — in the temporarily occupied territory.

2,718 people were evacuated in the region, including 190 children. Five people died. 35 are considered missing, including seven children.

In the region, the area of flooded territories decreased by almost half, the Kherson Regional State Administration reports.

The flood level is 4.07 meters. Little by little, the roads between the villages are being drained, but not all of them are still usable. During Saturday, the water went away from three villages of Beryslav district — Mykolaivka, Lviv and Olhivka.

In the Mykolaiv region, 31 settlements were flooded. 982 people were evacuated from there, including 167 children. One man died.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, almost 162,000 subscribers in 34 settlements have no water supply. Potable and technical water is delivered there.