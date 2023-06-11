The water level in the Kakhovka reservoir continues to decrease

As of 8 a.m. on June 11, the level of the Kakhovka reservoir in the Nikopol area is 9.35 m. The water level dropped by more than a meter during the day and by more than 7 meters since the hydroelectric power plant was blown up.
This was reported in "Ukrhydroenergo".
In Kherson, the water level in the Dnipro is 4.18 meters. During the day, it decreased by 0.54 m. The average rate of ebb is 4-5 centimeters per hour. This is due to a decrease in reservoir pressure.
Traces of shallowing appeared in the sections of the Dnipro that fed the North Crimean Canal with water.
The Energoatom company reports that as of 6:00 a.m. on June 11, the water level in the Zaporizhzhia NPP cooling pond is 16.67 m, and this is quite sufficient to meet the plantʼs needs.
They reminded that the ZNPP power units have not been operating since September 2022, and therefore the water from the cooling pond is not actively evaporating.
- On the night of June 6, Russia blew up the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region. Due to the breach of the dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the settlements and the biosphere. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink. At least five people died, 27 more went missing.
- On the right bank of the Dnirpo, 16,000 people were in the critical flooding zone, evacuation was announced in the region. The situation is worse on the occupied left bank.
- Reconstruction of Kakhovka HPP will cost up to one billion dollars and will last five years. The UN and the European Union will provide humanitarian assistance to victims of the destruction of the dam. The White House said that it would not leave it at that and will help Ukraine, and Ukraine will also receive help from the NATO Disaster Response Center.
- The estimated amount of damage to the environment due to Russiaʼs detonation of the Kakhovka HPP already amounts to more than 55 billion hryvnias.