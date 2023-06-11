The water level in the Kakhovka reservoir continues to decrease

As of 8 a.m. on June 11, the level of the Kakhovka reservoir in the Nikopol area is 9.35 m. The water level dropped by more than a meter during the day and by more than 7 meters since the hydroelectric power plant was blown up.

This was reported in "Ukrhydroenergo".

In Kherson, the water level in the Dnipro is 4.18 meters. During the day, it decreased by 0.54 m. The average rate of ebb is 4-5 centimeters per hour. This is due to a decrease in reservoir pressure.

Traces of shallowing appeared in the sections of the Dnipro that fed the North Crimean Canal with water.

The Energoatom company reports that as of 6:00 a.m. on June 11, the water level in the Zaporizhzhia NPP cooling pond is 16.67 m, and this is quite sufficient to meet the plantʼs needs.

They reminded that the ZNPP power units have not been operating since September 2022, and therefore the water from the cooling pond is not actively evaporating.