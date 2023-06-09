The Ministry of Internal Affairs: Five people were killed and 13 are missing due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP

As of 12:00 p.m. on June 9, four people were killed in the Kherson region due to Russians blowing up the Kakhovka HPP, and another 13 people are considered missing. One person died in the Mykolaiv region.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

In the Kherson region, 48 settlements were flooded, of which 34 (3 625 houses) are in the territory controlled by Ukraine, 14 are in the temporarily occupied territory.

2 412 people were evacuated from the affected areas. Eleven were wounded by shelling during the evacuation.

In the Mykolaiv region, 23 settlements were flooded. 825 people were evacuated from there.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reminded that the Kherson Regional Military Administration operates a hotline for appeals by victims, as well as for coordinating the work of volunteers at the number 0800101102.