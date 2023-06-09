The Ministry of Internal Affairs: Five people were killed and 13 are missing due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP

As of 12:00 p.m. on June 9, four people were killed in the Kherson region due to Russians blowing up the Kakhovka HPP, and another 13 people are considered missing. One person died in the Mykolaiv region.
This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.
In the Kherson region, 48 settlements were flooded, of which 34 (3 625 houses) are in the territory controlled by Ukraine, 14 are in the temporarily occupied territory.
2 412 people were evacuated from the affected areas. Eleven were wounded by shelling during the evacuation.
In the Mykolaiv region, 23 settlements were flooded. 825 people were evacuated from there.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs reminded that the Kherson Regional Military Administration operates a hotline for appeals by victims, as well as for coordinating the work of volunteers at the number 0800101102.
- On the night of June 6, Russia blew up the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region. Due to the breach of the dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the settlements and the biosphere. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink.
- On the right bank of the Dnipro River, 16 000 people were in the critical flooding zone, evacuation was announced in the region. The situation is worse on the occupied left bank.
- Reconstruction of Kakhovka HPP will cost up to one billion dollars and will last five years. The UN and the European Union will provide humanitarian assistance to victims of the destruction of the dam. The White House stated that it will not leave it at that and will help Ukraine, and Ukraine will also receive help from the NATO Disaster Response Center.
- On June 8, the United Nations announced that it would form groups in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson that would go to the occupied territories. The UN is waiting for security guarantees from Russia. Ukraine, for its part, provided them.