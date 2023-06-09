The interception by the SBU confirms that the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by a subversive group of occupiers

The Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) was blown up by a Russian sabotage group, the occupiers wanted to blackmail Ukraine by blowing up the dam.

The occupiers tell each other about this in a telephone conversation that was intercepted by the SBU.

"They [the Ukrainian side] didnʼt hit there. Our sabotage group hit there. They wanted to scare with this dam. It didnʼt go according to plan, but much more than they planned," says a Russian military officer.

He also describes the consequences of this disaster, which the Russian Federation tries to hide: rising water levels, flooding of territories and destruction.

The Security Service of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings on the fact of a war crime by the Russian Federation. The investigation was started under two articles of the Criminal Code — violation of the laws and customs of war and ecocide.