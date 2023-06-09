The interception by the SBU confirms that the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by a subversive group of occupiers

The Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) was blown up by a Russian sabotage group, the occupiers wanted to blackmail Ukraine by blowing up the dam.
The occupiers tell each other about this in a telephone conversation that was intercepted by the SBU.
"They [the Ukrainian side] didnʼt hit there. Our sabotage group hit there. They wanted to scare with this dam. It didnʼt go according to plan, but much more than they planned," says a Russian military officer.
He also describes the consequences of this disaster, which the Russian Federation tries to hide: rising water levels, flooding of territories and destruction.
The Security Service of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings on the fact of a war crime by the Russian Federation. The investigation was started under two articles of the Criminal Code — violation of the laws and customs of war and ecocide.
- On the night of June 6, Russia blew up the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region. Due to the breach of the dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the settlements and the biosphere. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink.
- On the right bank of the Dnipro River, 16 000 people were in the critical flooding zone, evacuation was announced in the region. The situation is worse on the occupied left bank.
- Reconstruction of the Kakhovka HPP will cost up to one billion dollars and will last five years. The UN and the European Union will provide humanitarian assistance to victims of the destruction of the dam. The White House stated that it will not leave it at that and will help Ukraine, and Ukraine will also receive help from the NATO Disaster Response Center.
- On June 8, it became known about the first casualty in the Mykolaiv region — a 53-year-old man from the village of Vasylivka, who refused to evacuate the day before. As for the occupied left bank of the Dnipro, there is no accurate information about the victims and the dead.
- On June 8, the United Nations informed that it would form groups in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson that would go to the occupied territories. The UN is waiting for security guarantees from Russia. Ukraine, for its part, provided them.