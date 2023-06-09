The water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir fell below the dead point

The water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir has fallen below the dead point, in the Nikopol area it is 11.74 m, that is, water intake to populated areas and for the needs of the Zaporizhzhia NPP is currently impossible.
This was reported on June 9 by the Headquarters for the Liquidation of the Consequences of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.
All other hydroelectric power plants accumulate water as much as possible in the upper reservoirs of the Dnipro in order to have a summer supply for ecological passes after the end of operation of the Kakhovka Reservoir.
On June 8, the head of "Ukrhydroenergo" Ihor Syrota informed that the fall of water in the reservoir will stop at the level of approximately 3 meters. It will decrease in width from 3.5 km, as it was before the detonation, to 1-1.2 km and return to the Dnipro channel, as it was before the construction of the hydroelectric power station. The water will recede for another 7-8 days.
Currently, about 600 square kilometers of land are flooded in the Kherson region, of which about 30% is the right bank and about 70% is the left bank of the Dnipro. In Kherson, the water level is 5.4 meters.
- On the night of June 6, Russia blew up the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region. Due to the breach of the dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the settlements and the biosphere. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink.
- On the right bank of the Dnipro River, 16 000 people were in the critical flooding zone, evacuation was announced in the region. The situation is worse on the occupied left bank.
- Reconstruction of the Kakhovka HPP will cost up to one billion dollars and will last five years. The UN and the European Union will provide humanitarian assistance to victims of the destruction of the dam. The White House stated that it will not leave it at that and will help Ukraine, and Ukraine will also receive help from the NATO Disaster Response Center.
- On June 8, it became known about the first casualty in the Mykolaiv region — a 53-year-old man from the village of Vasylivka, who refused to evacuate the day before. As for the occupied left bank of the Dnipro, there is no accurate information about the victims and the dead.
- On June 8, the United Nations informed that it would form groups in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson that would go to the occupied territories. The UN is waiting for security guarantees from Russia. Ukraine, for its part, provided them.