The water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir fell below the dead point

The water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir has fallen below the dead point, in the Nikopol area it is 11.74 m, that is, water intake to populated areas and for the needs of the Zaporizhzhia NPP is currently impossible.

This was reported on June 9 by the Headquarters for the Liquidation of the Consequences of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

All other hydroelectric power plants accumulate water as much as possible in the upper reservoirs of the Dnipro in order to have a summer supply for ecological passes after the end of operation of the Kakhovka Reservoir.