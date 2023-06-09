News

The water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir fell below the dead point

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:

The water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir has fallen below the dead point, in the Nikopol area it is 11.74 m, that is, water intake to populated areas and for the needs of the Zaporizhzhia NPP is currently impossible.

This was reported on June 9 by the Headquarters for the Liquidation of the Consequences of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

All other hydroelectric power plants accumulate water as much as possible in the upper reservoirs of the Dnipro in order to have a summer supply for ecological passes after the end of operation of the Kakhovka Reservoir.

On June 8, the head of "Ukrhydroenergo" Ihor Syrota informed that the fall of water in the reservoir will stop at the level of approximately 3 meters. It will decrease in width from 3.5 km, as it was before the detonation, to 1-1.2 km and return to the Dnipro channel, as it was before the construction of the hydroelectric power station. The water will recede for another 7-8 days.

Currently, about 600 square kilometers of land are flooded in the Kherson region, of which about 30% is the right bank and about 70% is the left bank of the Dnipro. In Kherson, the water level is 5.4 meters.