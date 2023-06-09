In Kherson, the water fell by 20 centimeters overnight

In Kherson, there is a tendency to reduce the level of flooding after the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP — the water dropped by 20 centimeters overnight.
This was reported on the morning of June 9 by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.
In the morning, the water level in the region is at 5.38 meters, 3 624 houses in 32 settlements have been flooded.
2 352 people and 550 animals were evacuated in four days.
- On the night of June 6, Russia blew up the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region. Due to the breach of the dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the settlements and the biosphere. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink.
- On the right bank of the Dnipro River, 16 000 people were in the critical flooding zone, evacuation was announced in the region. The situation is worse on the occupied left bank.
- Reconstruction of Kakhovka HPP will cost up to one billion dollars and will last five years. The UN and the European Union will provide humanitarian assistance to victims of the destruction of the dam. The White House stated that it will not leave it at that and will help Ukraine, and Ukraine will also receive help from the NATO Disaster Response Center.
- On June 8, it became known about the first victim in the Mykolaiv region — a 53-year-old man from the village of Vasylivka, who refused to evacuate the day before. As for the occupied left bank of the Dnipro, there is no accurate information about the victims and the dead.
- On June 8, the United Nations informed that it would form groups in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson that would go to the occupied territories. The UN is waiting for security guarantees from Russia. Ukraine, for its part, provided them.