In Kherson, the water fell by 20 centimeters overnight

In Kherson, there is a tendency to reduce the level of flooding after the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP — the water dropped by 20 centimeters overnight.

This was reported on the morning of June 9 by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

In the morning, the water level in the region is at 5.38 meters, 3 624 houses in 32 settlements have been flooded.

2 352 people and 550 animals were evacuated in four days.