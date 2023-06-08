Undermining Kakhovskaya HPP: Minister Kuleba criticized the idea of creating an international commission with the participation of the UN

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba criticized Turkish President Recep Erdoganʼs proposal to create an international commission to investigate the destruction of the Kakhovska HPP. He called it "a game of subterfuge."
Kuleba told about this on the air "Breakfast with 1+1".
"We already had this experience. Itʼs all a game of subterfuge with the Russians. When our prisoners of war were killed in Olenivka, and we told the UN: send your mission, let them investigate. Do you think they got there? They didnʼt get there. I will tell you more; this mission was quietly closed by the UN, which is called "without noise and dust," he said.
The day before, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had telephone conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Russian President Putin. Both suggested creating an international commission to investigate the destruction of the Kakhovska HPP.
- On the night of June 6, Russia blew up the Kakhovskaya HPP in the Kherson region. Due to the breach of the dam, the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is under threat; it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea and to destroy part of the settlements and the biosphere. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink.
- On the right bank of the Dnipro, 16,000 people were in the critical flooding zone, evacuation was announced in the region. The situation is worse on the occupied left bank. As of the morning of June 8 , the average level of flooding in the Kherson region is 5.61 meters.
- Reconstruction of Kakhovska HPP will cost up to one billion dollars and will last five years. The UN and the European Union will provide humanitarian assistance to victims of the destruction of the dam. The White House said that it will not leave it and will help Ukraine.
- On June 8, it became known about the first victim in the Mykolaiv region — a 53-year-old man from the village of Vasylivka, who refused to evacuate the day before. As for the occupied left bank of the Dnipro, there is no accurate information about the victims and the dead.
- The United Nations will form groups in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson that will go to the occupied territories affected by the explosion of the Kakhovska HPP. The UN is waiting for security guarantees from Russia. Ukraine provided them from itself.