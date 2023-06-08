Undermining Kakhovskaya HPP: Minister Kuleba criticized the idea of creating an international commission with the participation of the UN

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba criticized Turkish President Recep Erdoganʼs proposal to create an international commission to investigate the destruction of the Kakhovska HPP. He called it "a game of subterfuge."

Kuleba told about this on the air "Breakfast with 1+1".

"We already had this experience. Itʼs all a game of subterfuge with the Russians. When our prisoners of war were killed in Olenivka, and we told the UN: send your mission, let them investigate. Do you think they got there? They didnʼt get there. I will tell you more; this mission was quietly closed by the UN, which is called "without noise and dust," he said.

The day before, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had telephone conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Russian President Putin. Both suggested creating an international commission to investigate the destruction of the Kakhovska HPP.