”Ukrhydroenergo” added information about the explosion of the Kakhovska HPP to the lawsuit in the ECHR against Russia

The company "Ukrgidroenergo" within the framework of the case Ukrgidroenergo, PAT v. Russia appealed to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) over the undermining of the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant.
"Ukrhydroenergo" is asking the court to consider the case of undermining the dam, which is an object of critically important social infrastructure, as soon as possible. They recalled the First Additional Protocol to the Geneva Conventions of June 8, 1977, which deals with the protection of victims of international armed conflicts and establishes a list of objects that cannot be attacked.
"The actions taken by Russia grossly violated the order of war, created additional and unjustified risks for the life, health and property of civilians, and also led to the damage and destruction of the property of Ukrhydroenergo, which, according to a preliminary assessment, is not subject to restoration," added in "Ukrhydroenergo".
- In the fall of 2022, the ECtHR accepted for consideration the lawsuit of "Ukrhydroenergo" against Russia regarding compensation for damages caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. At that time, the company demanded 17 billion hryvnias from Russia for damage to assets, in particular the Kakhovskaya HPP.
- On the night of June 6, Russia blew up the Kakhovska HPP in the Kherson region. Due to the breach of the dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea and to destroy part of the settlements and the biosphere. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink.
- On the right bank of the Dnipro, 16,000 people were in the critical flooding zone, evacuation was announced in the region. The situation is worse on the occupied left bank. As of the morning of June 8, the average level of flooding in the Kherson region is 5.61 meters.
- Reconstruction of Kakhovska HPP will cost up to one billion dollars and will last five years. The UN and the European Union will provide humanitarian assistance to victims of the destruction of the dam. The White House said that it will not leave it and will help Ukraine.
- On June 8, it became known about the first victim in the Mykolaiv region — a 53-year-old man from the village of Vasylivka who refused to evacuate the day before. As for the occupied left bank of the Dnipro, there is no accurate information about the victims and the dead.
- The United Nations will form groups in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson that will go to the occupied territories affected by the explosion of the Kakhovska HPP. The UN is waiting for security guarantees from Russia. Ukraine provided them from itself.