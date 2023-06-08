”Ukrhydroenergo” added information about the explosion of the Kakhovska HPP to the lawsuit in the ECHR against Russia

The company "Ukrgidroenergo" within the framework of the case Ukrgidroenergo, PAT v. Russia appealed to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) over the undermining of the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant.

"Ukrhydroenergo" is asking the court to consider the case of undermining the dam, which is an object of critically important social infrastructure, as soon as possible. They recalled the First Additional Protocol to the Geneva Conventions of June 8, 1977, which deals with the protection of victims of international armed conflicts and establishes a list of objects that cannot be attacked.

"The actions taken by Russia grossly violated the order of war, created additional and unjustified risks for the life, health and property of civilians, and also led to the damage and destruction of the property of Ukrhydroenergo, which, according to a preliminary assessment, is not subject to restoration," added in "Ukrhydroenergo".