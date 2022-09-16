“Ukrhydroenergo” demands from Russia 17 billion UAH for damage to assets, in particular, for Kakhovska HPP

The company "Ukrhydroenergo" filed a claim with the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) against the Russian Federation for compensation for damages caused as a result of unprovoked military aggression against Ukraine.

This is reported on the companyʼs website.

According to an independent expert assessment, the total amount of declared damages caused to the companyʼs assets — the Kakhovska HPP and the unfinished wind power plant on the Snake Island — reached almost 17 billion hryvnias.

The company explained that, contrary to international requirements, Russia continues to occupy the territory of Ukraine, destroys civilian infrastructure and attacks the civilian population.

"Therefore, it would be illusory to expect a fair hearing in Russia itself of a lawsuit or a companyʼs application for compensation for the damage caused. At the same time, the ECtHR is an international body that can consider applications submitted by persons who complain about the violation of their rights," the company noted.