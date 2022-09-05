General Staff: The occupiers turned off the Kakhovka HPP, cutting off power to parts of two regions

The occupiers turned off the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The enemy continues to commit illegal actions in the Kherson region. Thus, the Russian occupiers turned off the Kakhovka HPP, which caused the blackout of part of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions," the summary says.

The Ukrainian military repelled offensive attempts in the areas of the settlements of Bilogorivka, Hryhorivka, Pokrovske, Bakhmutske, Lozove, Spartak, Soledar, Zaytseve, and Semihirya, and in the Kramatorsk direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces had tactical success and knocked the Russians out of their previously occupied positions.