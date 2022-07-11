The liberation of Zmiiny: the Armed Forces showed footage of the attacks on the cruiser “Moskva” and the drilling rig “Tavrida”

The operational command "South" published a video of the history of the liberation of Zmiiny Island from the Russian invaders. On the footage, there can be seen Ukrainian attacks on Russian positions and equipment, which lasted for a month. The Armed Forces of Ukraine for the first time published footage of the death of the cruiser "Moskva" and the attack on the floating drilling rig "Tavrida".

It is noted that the operation involved groups of forces of the Navy, a squadron of Bayraktar TB2 attack drones, the Air Force, missile forces, and artillery, as well as units of the State Border Service, SBU, and intelligence.

Ukrainian troops managed to cut off the means of logistical support of the Russian military on the island and destroy equipment, namely:

4 high-speed patrol boats of the "Raptor" type;

high-speed landing craft "Serna";

damage the Admiral Essen frigate;

sink the modern tugboat "Lifeguard Vasily Bekh";

to sink the cruiser "Moskva".

From the ground equipment that stood on the island itself, the occupiers lost three Pantsir-S1 air defense systems, a Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system and a charging vehicle for it, a Mys radar system, a Tornado-G anti-aircraft missile system, a Grad anti-aircraft missile system, two armored vehicles, a radio-electronic warfare system, eight vehicles and a small boat.

"The total losses of the Russian occupying forces around the epic on the island amount to more than $900 million," said the OC "South".