The liberation of Zmiiny: the Armed Forces showed footage of the attacks on the cruiser “Moskva” and the drilling rig “Tavrida”

The operational command "South" published a video of the history of the liberation of Zmiiny Island from the Russian invaders. On the footage, there can be seen Ukrainian attacks on Russian positions and equipment, which lasted for a month. The Armed Forces of Ukraine for the first time published footage of the death of the cruiser "Moskva" and the attack on the floating drilling rig "Tavrida".
It is noted that the operation involved groups of forces of the Navy, a squadron of Bayraktar TB2 attack drones, the Air Force, missile forces, and artillery, as well as units of the State Border Service, SBU, and intelligence.
Ukrainian troops managed to cut off the means of logistical support of the Russian military on the island and destroy equipment, namely:
- 4 high-speed patrol boats of the "Raptor" type;
- high-speed landing craft "Serna";
- damage the Admiral Essen frigate;
- sink the modern tugboat "Lifeguard Vasily Bekh";
- to sink the cruiser "Moskva".
From the ground equipment that stood on the island itself, the occupiers lost three Pantsir-S1 air defense systems, a Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system and a charging vehicle for it, a Mys radar system, a Tornado-G anti-aircraft missile system, a Grad anti-aircraft missile system, two armored vehicles, a radio-electronic warfare system, eight vehicles and a small boat.
"The total losses of the Russian occupying forces around the epic on the island amount to more than $900 million," said the OC "South".
- Russian troops occupied the Snake Island on February 24 and captured border guards who refused to surrender to the last. On March 27, President Zelenskyi spoke about the fate of the Ukrainian military from Zmiiny Island. According to him, some of the soldiers died, and some were captured. Those who were captured have already been exchanged.
- Since the beginning of June, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been methodically attacking the positions of the Russians on Zmiino. Boats and ships supplying the Russian garrison on the island also came under fire.
- On June 30, OC "Pivden" reported that Russian troops left Zmiiny Island after another shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The enemy hastily evacuated the remnants of the garrison with two speedboats. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed the retreat from the island, but called it a "step of goodwill."
- Later, "Schemy" published a picture of the consequences of the shelling of Zmiyny, which took place on June 29, and Maxar — satellite pictures of the island after the Russians fled from it. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces published a video of the operation of the Bayraktar TB2 attack drone against Russian targets on the island.
- On July 4, a Ukrainian flag was delivered to the island.
- According to Forbes, during the occupation of Zmeiny, the Russians lost almost $1 billion worth of equipment.
- On July 7, the Command of the Special Operations Forces reported the details of the landing of Ukrainian soldiers on Zmiiny, the result of which was the raising of the Ukrainian flag.
- Later, the Ministry of Infrastructure reported that the release of the island allowed opening the mouths of the Danube River for the passage of civilian ships. In particular, you can get to the Danube through the mouth of Bystre.