The Ukrainian Armed Forces fired again at the Chornomornaftogaz drilling rig near Zmiiny Island.

The fact of the shelling of the newspaper "Kommersant" was confirmed by the emergency services of the Russian-occupied Crimea.

According to preliminary data, no one was injured. It is reported that the attack on the self-elevating floating drilling rig "Tavrida" was inflicted at night. The projectile hit the helipad, leaving a hole almost 5 m in diameter.