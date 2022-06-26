Russian media: Ukrainian Armed Forces fired again at Chornomornaftogaz drilling rig near Zmiiny Island

The Ukrainian Armed Forces fired again at the Chornomornaftogaz drilling rig near Zmiiny Island.
The fact of the shelling of the newspaper "Kommersant" was confirmed by the emergency services of the Russian-occupied Crimea.
According to preliminary data, no one was injured. It is reported that the attack on the self-elevating floating drilling rig "Tavrida" was inflicted at night. The projectile hit the helipad, leaving a hole almost 5 m in diameter.
- Today in the area of the Odesa gas condensate field activity of Russian search and rescue vessels is fixed. This is probably the evacuation of personnel after an accident on one of the platforms.
- On June 20, Serhiy Aksyonov, the "head" of the occupied Crimea, stated that the Armed Forces had struck Chornomornaftogazʼs drilling platforms in the Black Sea. Ukraine has not commented on the allegations.
- The occupiers said they could not save all the people affected by the impact on drilling rigs in the Black Sea.