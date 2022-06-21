In Crimea, the occupiers said that after hitting drilling rigs in the Black Sea managed to save “not everyone”

In Crimea, the occupiers said they could not save all the people affected by the June 20 strike on drilling rigs in the Black Sea.

This was stated by the adviser to the "chairman" of the Crimea Oleh Kryuchkov.

According to him, a search operation is underway in the Black Sea, as the occupiers still hope to save someone else.

A total of 109 people were on the drilling platforms during the strike, seven went missing, three received burns and shrapnel wounds, and 94 people were evacuated.

"Senator" of Crimea Olha Kovitidi stated that the fire on the drilling platform of "Chornomornaftogaz" continues to be extinguished, and the fire spread to the well.