Sergey Aksenov, the "head" of the occupied Crimea, said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had hit Chornomornaftogazʼs drilling platforms in the Black Sea.

According to Aksenov, three people were injured and five were rescued. A total of 12 people worked on the platforms, four of them are being searched for. The "head" of the Crimea clarified that the strike occurred at about 8 am.