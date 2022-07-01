Forbes: During the occupation of Snake Island, the Russians lost equipment worth almost a billion dollars

Russian troops lost nearly $ 1 billion in military equipment during the occupation of Snake Island from February to June. Almost all of this amount is the cruiser "Moscow", which cost $ 750 million.

This was reported by Forbes.

The Ukrainian military also destroyed eight Russian Thor, Panzer, and Strela anti-aircraft missile systems worth more than $ 100 million.

A new rescue tug "Vasyl Bekh" worth $ 25 million was sunk by anti-ship missiles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A $ 20 million Serna landing craft also sank off the island.

In addition, the Ukrainian military destroyed at least one Mi-8 helicopter, shot down two Russian Raptor boats, and damaged many of the various radar equipment the Russians had installed on the island.