Ministry of Infrastructure: the liberation of Snake Island allowed to open the mouth of the Danube River for the passage of civilian ships

The Ministry of Infrastructure reported that the liberation of Snake Island allowed opening the mouths of the Danube River for the passage of civilian vessels. In particular, one can get to the Danube through the mouth of Bystre.

The Ministry wrote about this on its Facebook page.

"Given the liberation of the Snake Island from Russian troops and the accumulation of a large number of ships in anticipation of passage through the Sulina Canal, it is possible to use the channel of the Bystre mouth of the Danube — Black Sea waterway for the entry/exit of ships transporting agricultural products," the message reads.

There they urged to apply for additional information to the Administration of Sea Ports of Ukraine.

The release of Snake Island could potentially unblock civilian shipping in the Black Sea. At the very least, this may apply to Ukrainian ports on the Danube River, since cargo ships can pass through the maritime territory of Romania, which is part of NATO, and after entering the maritime territory of Ukraine, immediately enter the Danube River.