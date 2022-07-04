The Ukrainian flag was not raised on Zmiinyi. It was dropped by a helicopter

The Ukrainian flag was not raised on the liberated Zmiinyi Island. It was dropped by a helicopter and will be picked up after landing on the island by the military.

Natalya Humenyuk, head of the press center of the Security and Defense Forces of the Operational Command "South" stated this in a comment to CNN.

According to her, the information about raising the flag on the island should be "understood metaphorically." No one has landed on the island since the retreat of the Russians.

She explained that the Ukrainian command would not risk people in order to raise the flag and take a photo for the media.