The flag of Ukraine was installed on Snake Island, the military operation there has been completed

The military operation on Snake Island has been completed, and the Ukrainian flag has already been installed there.
"The flag of Ukraine has already been installed on Snake Island. The military operation is over. Currently, this territory has been returned to the jurisdiction of Ukraine," — Natalya Humenyuk, head of the joint coordination press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, said at the briefing.
- On June 30, 2022, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced the withdrawal of its troops from Snake Island. The island is located along the main sea routes to Odessa and the ports adjacent to it. The Russian army captured it on the first day of the war.
- Since the beginning of June, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been methodically hitting the positions of the Russians on Snake. Boats and ships supplying the Russian garrison on the island also came under fire.