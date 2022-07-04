News

The flag of Ukraine was installed on Snake Island, the military operation there has been completed

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:

The military operation on Snake Island has been completed, and the Ukrainian flag has already been installed there.

"The flag of Ukraine has already been installed on Snake Island. The military operation is over. Currently, this territory has been returned to the jurisdiction of Ukraine," — Natalya Humenyuk, head of the joint coordination press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, said at the briefing.