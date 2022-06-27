The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched more than 10 accurate strikes on the Snake Island, the Russian “Pantsir-C1” system was destroyed

On the night of Monday, June 27, Ukrainian troops struck more than 10 high-precision strikes on the Snake Island in the Black Sea, which is temporarily occupied by the Russians.

This was stated by the head of the press center of the South operational command Natalia Humeniuk.

"This night, the Armed Forces made more than 10 accurate defeats on the island. We are investigating the situation, but it has already been confirmed that the Pantsir-C1 anti-aircraft missile system has been hit once again,” she said.

OK South showed a video of the attack.

Humeniuk added that the military operation is designed for a long time and its aim is the absolute liberation of the island. She also said that there are two Russian missile ships in the Black Sea, which carry 16 cruise missiles.