Operational Command “South”: Russian troops left Zmiiny Island, after another shelling of the Armed Forces

Russian troops left Snake Island after another shelling by the Armed Forces.

This was reported by the Operational Command "South".

During the night, missile and artillery units of the Armed Forces systematically fired on the island, so the enemy hastily evacuated the remnants of the garrison with two speedboats.

Currently, Zmiiny is covered by fire, there are explosions, probably due to the detonation of ammunition. "The final results of the operation are being investigated," the command added.