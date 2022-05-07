Ministry of Defense: Ukrainian Bayraktar destroyed Russian Thor missile systems and one boat based on Zmiiny island

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine clarified the information about the destruction of Russian targets on the occupied Zmiiny island.
The Bayraktar TB2 drone struck a Russian landing craft of the 11770 Serna project and two Thor anti-aircraft missile systems. The video also shows how the drone struck the buildings where the Russians were hiding.
- The boat of project 11770 "Serna" is designed for landing equipment and armed paratroopers (92 people). "Thor" is an anti-aircraft and anti-missile missile system.