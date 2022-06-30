”Skhemy” published a snapshot of the aftermath of the Zmiiny island shelling, which occurred on June 29

Investigative journalists from Skemy project published two satellite images of Zmiiny Island taken by Planet Labs on June 29.

On them you can see what the island looked like before the shelling at 09:00 and after the shelling began at 14:00 on the same day. According to the Operational Command "South", the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched missile and artillery strikes on the island during June 29 and 30.

Meanwhile, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny published a video of the work of our military on Zmiiny.

"I am grateful to the military of Odesa oblast for professionalism and courage. The inventors and manufacturers of the Bogdan ACS played a significant role in the liberation of the island. Thanks also to foreign partners for military assistance. Together to Victory! ”The general said.