Maxar service published pictures of Zmiiny Island after the Russians fled from it

Maxar service has published satellite images of Zmiiny Island.

The photos are dated June 30. They show smoke from destroyed equipment and buildings in several places in the northern part of the island.

On Thursday, it became known that Russian troops had left Zmiiny Island after another shelling by the Armed Forces. During the night, missile and artillery units of the Armed Forces systematically fired on the island, so the enemy hastily evacuated the remnants of the garrison with two speedboats. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the withdrawal from the island, but called it a "step of good will."