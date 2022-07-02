The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces showed how Bayraktar destroyed the abandoned Russian equipment on Snake Island

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny published a video of the operation of the Bayraktar TB2 attack drone against Russian targets on Snake Island.

In the video it can be seen how the drone destroys a fuel station, vehicles, a warehouse and a Tornado-G jet system that the Russians left behind when they fled.

"Yesterday, the occupiers tried to bombard their positions with the help of airstrikes, but traditionally they did not cope with the task. Thatʼs why we decided to help them finally evacuate the island," Zaluzhny said.

On July 1, Zaluzhny reported that two Russian Su-30 aircraft had hit Snake Island with phosphorous shells. Presumably, they wanted to destroy the equipment they left there.