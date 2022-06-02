June 2 events in Babelʼs review. The occupiers fired missiles at Sumy oblast and the Lviv railway, the Armed Forces counterattacked in Sievierodonetsk, and Sweden will hand over anti-ship missiles

The day before, 5 people were injured in a missile attack on the railway in the Stryi district of Lviv oblast. They were hospitalized in a state of moderate severity. Ukrzaliznytsia does not confirm the information about the attack on the Beskydy tunnel. At night, Russian troops once again shelled Kharkiv. The shells flew to Kyivsky and Slobodsky districts of the city, there are victims. On the territory of the Krasnopillia community in Sumy oblast, a Russian plane fired three missiles, and enemy drones dropped improvised explosive devices. The Ukrainian Armed Forces in the south hit two Russian landing craft in the Dnieper-Buh estuary, and 21 Russian servicemen were eliminated during the day.

Russian troops continue to fire on the Azot plant in Sievierodonetsk, which is controlled by the Ukrainian military. They are also actively working on high-rise buildings. In general, in Luhansk oblast, the occupiers are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces in several directions: from Zolote, Popasna, Komyshuvakha and Bilohorivka.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has launched 551 Iskander and Kalibr missiles across Ukraine. In Ukraine, the occupiers completely destroyed Mariupol, Volnovakha, Rubizhne, Popasna, Lyman and Sievierodonetsk. According to Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kirill Tymoshenko, more than 350,000 facilities have been destroyed.

Collaborators in the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia oblast decided to "nationalize" the state property of Ukraine. Russian propaganda media reported that the traitor Yevhen Balytsky had signed a "decree" on the looting and appropriation of land, natural resources, strategic industries and property owned by Ukraine as of February 24, 2022.

Türkiye will present Lithuania with Bayraktar for the Ukrainian military, for which the Lithuanians have raised almost € 6 million. The manufacturer Baykar Makina has stated that it will provide one UAV free of charge, and the money raised by the Lithuanians can simply be given to Ukraine for humanitarian needs.

Sweden will provide Ukraine with new aid of € 95 million — anti-ship missiles, anti-tank weapons, rifles. Ukraine will also receive financial assistance.

Ukraine has signed a contract with Slovakia for the supply of eight Zuzana 2 howitzers.

In Denmark, in a referendum, a majority of citizens voted in favor of joining the common European security policy. This decision was supported by almost 67% of Danes.

Free photo bank Pixabay comes from Russia. Pixabay said it was no longer available in Russia "in response to Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine". Hewlett Packard Enterprise, a technology company, is also officially leaving Russia and Belarus.

The G7 countries support the independence of the institution of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights. "The right of every Ukrainian to turn to him for protection of his rights is enshrined in the Constitution of Ukraine. This right is particularly important in the light of Russian atrocities in Ukraine, "the G7 said in a statement. Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada fired Ombudsman Liudmyla Denisova, after which the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission said that such a decision undermines the independence of human rights institutions in Ukraine.

In the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, the European Union lifted restrictions on the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Kirill, in order to "calm down" Hungary. The agreement was finally made possible after 26 countries agreed to remove the head of Russiaʼs Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, from the proposed blacklist, in order to "calm down" Budapest.