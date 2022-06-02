The Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south of Ukraine hit two Russian landing craft in the Dnipro-Buh estuary

The Ukrainian Armed Forces in the South struck two Russian landing craft in the Dnipro-Buh estuary. They also eliminated 21 Russian servicemen during the day.

This is stated in the summary of the operational command "South".

"Our missile and artillery units deprived the enemy of 21 ruscists, 1 anti-aircraft and 1 self-propelled artillery, 4 T-72 tanks, 4 armored and 3 vehicles, 3 UAVs, 3 field munitions, as well as 2 high-speed landing craft. that were hidden by the ruscists in the Dnipro-Buh estuary in readiness to work out sabotage and reconnaissance operations. It didnʼt happen," the statement reads.

Also there told that the Russian troops fired at Mykolayiv again with artillery like "Pion" and MLRS "Uragan". The occupiers fired on residential areas of the city.

At the same time, in the Black Sea, the Russians have increased 3 the number of ships that can launch missiles on Ukraine. However, there is no landing craft in the sea yet. Also, the Russian army was able to bring to Sevastopol two"Raptor" boats lined up near the Zmiiny island to try to repair.