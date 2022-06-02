Russian troops fired on Kharkiv again at night, there are casualties

At night, Russian troops fired on Kharkiv again. The shells flew to Kyivsky and Slobodsky districts of the city, there are dead.

This was announced in his Telegram-channel by the head of the Kharkiv oblast military administration Oleh Syniehubov.

"In Saltivka, a shell hit a school building. One woman was killed and a man was injured. Three more women who were at the school were rescued by State Emergency Service officers, "he said.

Also, 2 more Kharkiv residents were injured.

The occupiers continued to fire on civilian infrastructure in the oblast. One person was injured in the village of Tsyrkuny, and four were injured in the Chuhuiv district, in particular in the town of Chuhuiv.