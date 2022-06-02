Stories The war. The US agreed on a new package of military aid for Ukraine, the Russians occupied 80% of Sievierodonetsk, and Armed Forces recaptured 20 settlements in Kherson Oblast. Day 99: live coverage Author: Sofiia Telishevska Date: 00:00, 2 june 2022 A Ukrainian soldier passes an anti-aircraft missile system near the front line in Donbas. Getty Images / «Babel'» The United States has agreed on a new $ 700 million military aid package, which will provide the Armed Forces with Mi-17 helicopters, highly mobile HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, and a number of other weapons. The head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, Serhiy Haidai, reported that street fighting in Sievierodonetsk continued despite the occupiers capturing about 80% of the regional center. In Kherson Oblast, from the side of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already liberated more than 20 settlements. Read about the key events of the 99th day of the war in the live text coverage (the main events from June 1 can be found here).