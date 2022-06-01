The war. The occupiers occupied most of Sievierodonetsk, Ukrainians were cut off from communication in Kherson oblast, and the EU agreed on a Russian oil embargo. Day 98: live coverage

The head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, Serhiy Haidai, reported that Russian troops controlled most of Sievierodonetsk. Fighting is taking place in the city itself. Also, Russia does not stop shelling Donetsk oblast, at night the occupiers fired rockets at Sloviansk — three people died. In Kherson oblast, Russian troops cut off Ukrainian mobile communications and Internet access. It will not be possible to correct it in the near future. EU leaders have agreed to a partial ban on Russian oil imports under the sixth sanctions package. Read about the key events of the 98th day of the war in Babel live text coverage (read about the main events from May 31 here).