The War. Mykolayivka village in Kherson Oblast is liberated, street fighting continues in Sievierodonetsk, the occupiers are trying to resume the offensive in Zaporizhia Oblast. Day 97: live coverage

The Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a successful offensive in the Kherson direction and liberated the village of Mykolayivka — the occupiers suffered losses. The Russian occupiers managed to advance a little deeper into Sievierodonetsk. Street fights continue in the city — the Armed Forces are trying to repel the enemy. In addition, the Russians are trying to attack the eastern communities of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Follow the main events of the 96th day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on May 30).