The General Staff released operational information as of 18:00. In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, Russian troops are preparing for the offensive, in addition, they are regrouping and preparing for the offensive in the Slovyansk and Lyman directions.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy storms Sievierodonetsk, Toshkivka, and Ustynivka, the fighting continues.

In the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus until June 4 this year, measures are underway to check combat readiness.

In the Sivershchyna direction, the Russians continue to fire artillery from the territory of the Russian Federation border areas, namely the settlements of Boyaro-Lezhachi and Manukhivka of Sumy oblast and Yanzhulivka and Kaminska Sloboda of Chernihiv oblast.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, Russian troops are preparing for the offensive, studying possible ways to advance, and supply weapons and military equipment, and supplies from Russia.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian army fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Odnorobivka, Udy, Ruski Tyshky, and Cherkasy Tyshky.

In the Slovyansk direction, the Russians are regrouping to resume the offensive in the directions Izium — Barvinkove and Izium — Slovyansk. An attempt to storm Kurulka was unsuccessful.

In the Donetsk direction, Russian troops, in addition to artillery shelling, carried out air strikes in the areas of Novoselivka and Lysychansk, and missile strikes in the areas of Soledar and Siversk.

In the Lyman direction, the Russian army is regrouping and preparing for the offensive.

Fighting is taking place in the Bakhmut direction in the areas of the settlements of Komyshuvakha, Novoluhanske, and Berestove.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhia areas, the enemy is unsuccessful, trying to strengthen the group and make up for losses due to outdated and restored equipment.

In the South Buh direction, the Russians fired on civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Posad-Pokrovske, Osokorivka, Novovorontsovka, Blahodatne, Partizanske and others.

During the successful offensive of Ukrainian units, the Russian army suffered losses and withdrew from the village of Mykolaivka, Kherson oblast, which led to panic among other military units of the Russian Armed Forces.

In the Kryvyi Rih direction, the Russians fired artillery at Ukrainian troops and fought a counter-battery battle.

In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, Russian ships of the Black Sea Fleet continue to isolate the area of hostilities, conduct reconnaissance, and provide fire support in the coastal direction. The Russian army is blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

One carrier of naval-based cruise missiles of the "Kalibr" type is ready for the use of missile weapons in the Black Sea.

To ensure the consolidated unit of the Russian Armed Forces, located on the island of Snake, marked the transition in the direction of the island of the landing boat "Dugon" and two anti-sabotage boats "Raptor".

Russians continue to increase the air defense system in the temporarily occupied Crimea. In certain areas, the enemy additionally deployed up to two anti-aircraft missile divisions of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system from the 4th Army of the Southern Military District.