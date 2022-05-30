Street fights continue in Sievierodonetsk. Luhansk oblast stopped the evacuation

Street fights continue in Sievierodonetsk, the Armed Forces are trying to repel the enemy.

Serhiy Haidai, the head of Luhansk oblast military administration, told about it in the evening report.

"The Russians have advanced into Sievierodonetsk, street fighting continues. Residents are strongly advised to stay in shelters," the head of the oblast stressed.

According to him, the volunteers who came under fire earlier are feeling well. Instead, it is still unknown where the doctors from the battered ambulance are, because the bodies were not found there.

As a result of todayʼs shelling of an evacuation vehicle near Lysychansk (it has not yet been established whether it was an air bomb or a large-caliber projectile), a French journalist was killed, a patrol policeman was injured and another journalist and translator were injured. Everyone is taken to the hospital in Dnipro.

The evacuation from Luhansk oblast was suspended until the security situation stabilized.