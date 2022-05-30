The war. Russia fired on Mykolayiv and Sumy Oblasts, in Sievierodonetsk there is fighting on the outskirts, Zelensky came to the frontline in Kharkiv Oblast. Day 96: live coverage

Russian troops fired on a residential area of Mykolayiv, border area in Sumy Oblast also was under Russian fire, the city of Sievierodonetsk is under Ukrainian military control, but fighting on its outskirts is taking place, President Zelensky visited Kharkiv and the frontline. Follow the events of the 96th day of the war in our live coverage.

This coverage is a copy of the one in Ukrainian: we provide the same detailed picture of the war for readers in both languages.