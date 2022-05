The Mykolayiv mayor Oleksandr Senkevych told about consequences of morning attack and reported that now explosions are heard in the city again.

As of 4 pm, about two wounded are known. Another one died.

The Russian military fired again on the residential area. Three high-rise buildings were damaged (about 300 windows were broken, external walls and property in the apartments were damaged).

Russian troops fired at Mykolayiv in the morning. A residential area was under fire.