Russia again fired on the border areas of Sumy oblast

Anhelina Sheremet
On the morning of May 29, the Russian occupiers once again fired on the border of Sumy oblast.

This was reported by the operational command "North".

At about 07:35, observers recorded about 20 explosions ("arrivals") from Russia in the direction of the village of Boyaro-Lezhachi, Konotop district.

There are no casualties among the military and equipment.