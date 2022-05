From midnight to 4 a.m, Russia was shelling the territory of Sumy Oblast, the head of the Oblast military administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi announced.

According to him, a rocket strike on the Putivl hromada destroyed an agricultural enterprise. The Znob-Novgorod community was fired at with mortars — there were 6 strikes. The Esman hromada was shelled with artillery. The outskirts of Bachiv were hit almost 30 times.

No one was killed or injured.