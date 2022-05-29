The city of Sievierodonetsk is under the control of the Ukrainian military, there are battles

The city of Sievierodonetsk in the Luhansk region is under the control of Ukraine, the Russian occupiers remain in the Mir Hotel, they cannot move deep into the city.

This was announced on Sunday, May 29, by the head of the oblast military administration Serhiy Haidai.

In addition, the Ukrainian military drove the Russians out of Toshkivka and established themselves there. In the direction of Popasna near Komyshuvakha, the Russians were also pushed back — by two kilometers, the Lysychansk-Bakhmut route is now less shot.

The Russians also retreated with losses in the Bobrove area, but launched air strikes near Ustynivka.