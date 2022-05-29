Zelensky visited Kharkiv oblast and visited the front line. This is his first trip outside Kyiv and the oblast since the beginning of the war

Today, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi visited Kharkiv oblast and visited the leading positions of the Ukrainian military. This is the presidentʼs first visit outside Kyiv oblast since the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The President got acquainted with the operational situation in the area of responsibility of the units and presented the military with state awards and valuable gifts and talked with the defenders of Ukraine.

"I want to thank each of you for your service. You risk your life for all of us and our state. Thank you for defending Ukraineʼs independence. Keep yourselves!" He emphasized.

The head of the Kharkiv oblast military administration Oleh Syniehubov reported to Zelensky on the situation in the oblast.

Due to the actions of the Russians in Kharkiv oblast, more than 2,000 high-rise buildings were destroyed, of which more than 200 are not subject to restoration, and more than 2,000 private households. Schools, kindergartens, hospitals, industrial enterprises, and cultural institutions were affected.

"The damage is significant, but we have a vision of ways to rebuild the oblast and are already working with potential investors to finance the restoration of housing, public buildings and infrastructure," — said Syniehubov.

According to him, first of all it is necessary to rebuild the housing stock so that people can return and resume their businesses.