Head of Luhansk oblast military administration: Russian troops occupied most of Sievierodonetsk

The head of the Luhansk oblast military administration, Serhiy Haidai, said that Russian troops controlled most of Sievierodonetsk.

According to him, intense fighting is taking place in the city, so he urges residents to be in shelters. The city is not surrounded and there are no preconditions for that, Haidai notes, but due to constant shelling it is impossible to bring rubber trucks and evacuate people.

"Unfortunately, Russian troops control most of the city. But the fear that our military will be surrounded somewhere will not happen. We are constantly communicating. It is possible to maneuver. That is why the military is now calmly holding the defenses in their positions," Haidai said.

He added that Sievierodonetsk is approaching Rubizhne and Popasna in terms of destruction. The cityʼs critical infrastructure is almost 100% destroyed, 90% of the housing stock is damaged, 60% of which is critical, i.e. it cannot be restored.