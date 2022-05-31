In Sievierodonetsk, Russian aircraft struck a tank with nitric acid

In Sievierodonetsk (Luhansk oblast), Russian aircraft hit a chemical plant — a destroyed tank with nitric acid.
This was announced by the head of the military-civil administration of the oblast Serhiy Haidai.
He urged locals not to leave the shelters and reminded them that if nitric acid gets into their eyes, they should be rinsed under running water for 10-30 minutes. In case of contact with skin — wash the affected area with water, adding baking soda, soap. When swallowing — gastric lavage with plenty of water is indicated.
Details of the attack are currently unknown.
- Nitric acid is very dangerous if inhaled, swallowed and in contact with skin and mucous membranes. Acid fumes are irritating. With mild poisoning there are signs of bronchitis, mild bronchiolitis, dizziness and drowsiness. With severe poisoning — pulmonary edema. There are also risks of losing your sight. Gas masks are required to protect against nitric acid vapors and mists.
- The Russian occupiers were already destroying nitric acid tanks in the area. In particular, it happened near Rubizhne on April 5 and 9. One of these days the vapors flew to the positions of the occupiers.