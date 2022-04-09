Russian troops again hit a tank with nitric acid in Luhansk oblast

In Luhansk oblast near Rubizhne, a tank with nitric acid was damaged again. It was fired upon by Russian troops.
This was announced by the head of the Oblast Military Administration Serhiy Haidai.
He urged residents not to leave the shelters, and to close the doors and windows indoors. He also asks people to prepare protective face masks soaked in soda solution.
The last time the occupiers hit a tank with nitric acid was on April 5.
- Nitric acid is very dangerous if inhaled, swallowed, and in contact with skin and mucous membranes. Acid fumes are irritating. With mild poisoning, there are signs of bronchitis, mild bronchiolitis, dizziness, and drowsiness. With severe poisoning — pulmonary edema. There are also risks of losing your sight. Gas masks are required to protect against nitric acid vapors and mists.