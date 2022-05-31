Evening summary of the General Staff: Active fighting continues in two directions, Russian aircraft struck in Sumy and Kherson

The General Staff released operational information as of 18:00, May 31.

The Russians did not take any active action in the Sivershchyna direction.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, enemy groups are trying to hold their positions.

Active battles in the Sievierodonetsk and Bakhmut areas — the enemy is storming the positions of the Armed Forces.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy is shelling the positions of Ukrainian troops.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy is defending and mining the Inhulets River. He also struck airstrikes in the area of the settlement of Davydiv Brid, Kherson oblast.

In the Sumy oblast, the Russians launched a missile strike on units of the Armed Forces. The attack was carried out by Su-30SM aircraft.

The General Staff sees no signs of the formation of offensive groups in Belarus. The removal of infantry tanks and combat vehicles from storage bases in Belarus was noted. Their further transfer to the armed forces of the Russian Federation is not excluded.

In the Black Sea is one carrier of high-precision weapons, the frigate "Admiral Makarov", which has on board up to 8 cruise missiles "Caliber".