The United States has announced the 11th $ 700 million military aid package to Ukraine

The United States will provide Ukraine with a new 11th $ 700 million military aid package.

This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at a joint briefing with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"This morning, President Biden announced a new security package to arm the Armed Forces with what they need to counter Russian aggression. More sophisticated rocket systems of volley fire are part of what we have supplied before [...]. As for weapons, Ukrainians have assured that they will not use these weapons for Russian purposes. We have trust between countries," Blinken said.

The Secretary of State noted that the new weapons will not only deter Russian aggression but will also strengthen Ukraineʼs position during the talks.

The White House has not yet officially released a list of weapons, but the media reported that the aid package includes HIMARS long-range missile systems, counter-battery and anti-aircraft radars, Javelin anti-aircraft missiles, helicopters, cars, and Stinger MANPADS.